This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US women's soccer team set for mediation with governing body over discrimination lawsuit

Lawyers for the players filed a lawsuit in March demanding equal pay and conditions to their male counterparts.

By AFP Friday 21 Jun 2019, 7:39 PM
35 minutes ago 1,731 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4693236

THE UNITED STATES Soccer Federation and the country’s women’s national team are set to enter mediation after the World Cup to settle a discrimination lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

Citing people familiar with the negotations, the Journal reported that both sides had reached tentative agreement for mediation aimed at resolving the dispute between the USSF and 28 members of the US national team.

Soccer: Womens World Cup-USA at Sweden The USA team pictured before last night's win against Sweden at the Women's World Cup. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Lawyers for the women’s players filed a lawsuit on 8 March demanding equal pay and conditions to their less successful male counterparts, stating that the governing body had “utterly failed” to promote gender equality.

The women’s legal team contacted US Soccer after the start of the World Cup in France to float the possibility of mediation talks, the Journal reported. US Soccer confirmed the federation had agreed to enter mediation, the report added.

“While we welcome the opportunity to mediate, we are disappointed the plaintiffs’ counsel felt it necessary to share this news publicly during the Women’s World Cup and create any possible distraction from the team’s focus on the tournament and success on the field,” a US Soccer spokesman said.

“We look forward to everyone returning their focus to the efforts on the field as we aim to win another title.”

If successful, the mediation could finally settle a long-running standoff between US Soccer and the country’s most successful team.

Five members of the women’s team filed a pay discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016.

The lawsuit filed in March argued for millions of dollars in back-pay and damages and an end to inequalities compared to men relating to venues, number of matches, medical treatment, coaching and training opportunities and transportation.

“The USSF, in fact, has admitted that it pays its female player employees less than its male player employees and has gone so far as to claim that ‘market realities are such that the women do not deserve to be paid equally to the men,” the lawsuit said.

“The USSF admits to such purposeful gender discrimination even during times when the (women) earned more profit, played more games, won more games, earned more championships, and/or garnered higher television audiences.”

The USSF later said the body had been caught cold by the lawsuit, insisting it believed “all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay.”

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie