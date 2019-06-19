TagsSee other tags
Tags
Can you identify these USA 94 players from their Panini stickers?
Did you blow all your pocket money to collect these 25 years ago? Right this way.
Which one of these is Italy striker Beppe Signori?
What's the name of this Colombian international?
Freddy Rincon
Leonel Alvarez
Adolfo Valencia
Faustino Asprilla
Pick out Yordan Letchkov from this quartet of Bulgarians.
This Norwegian defender faced Ireland at the Giants Stadium. What's his name?
Stig Inge Bjornebye
Gunnar Halle
Rune Bratseth
Erland Johnsen
Can you identify Brazil midfielder Zinho?
This former Bayern Munich man's name is...
Thomas Hassler
Thomas Struntz
Thomas Berthold
Thomas Helmer
Rafael Nadal's uncle, Miguel, is one of the four Spanish players below. But which one?
Choose Argentina striker Abel Balbo from this lot.
This former Nigerian star went on to manage his country.
Finidi George
Stephen Keshi
Sunday Oliseh
Victor Ikpeba
And finally, identify Dutchman Johnny Bosman.
You scored out of !
Romario
Top marks. The legendary striker scored five goals to help Brazil lift the World Cup trophy.
You scored out of !
Hristo Stoichkov
What an effort. The Bulgarian talisman led them to a surprise fourth-place with his six goals at USA 94.
You scored out of !
Carlos Valderrama
Predicted as pre-tournament dark horses, but Colombia and their unmistakable captain had a tournament to forget.
You scored out of !
Roberto Baggio
Disappointing. Despite his five goals, the pony-tailed Italian forward will always be remembered for blazing his penalty over the bar in the final.
Contribute to this story:
Read next:
Embed this post
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)