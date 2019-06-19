This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Can you identify these USA 94 players from their Panini stickers?

Did you blow all your pocket money to collect these 25 years ago? Right this way.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 12:30 PM
12 minutes ago 817 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4680189

Which one of these is Italy striker Beppe Signori?

What's the name of this Colombian international?
Freddy Rincon
Leonel Alvarez

Adolfo Valencia
Faustino Asprilla
Pick out Yordan Letchkov from this quartet of Bulgarians.

This Norwegian defender faced Ireland at the Giants Stadium. What's his name?
Stig Inge Bjornebye
Gunnar Halle

Rune Bratseth
Erland Johnsen
Can you identify Brazil midfielder Zinho?

This former Bayern Munich man's name is...
Thomas Hassler
Thomas Struntz

Thomas Berthold
Thomas Helmer
Rafael Nadal's uncle, Miguel, is one of the four Spanish players below. But which one?

Choose Argentina striker Abel Balbo from this lot.

This former Nigerian star went on to manage his country.
Finidi George
Stephen Keshi

Sunday Oliseh
Victor Ikpeba
And finally, identify Dutchman Johnny Bosman.

Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Romario
Top marks. The legendary striker scored five goals to help Brazil lift the World Cup trophy.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Hristo Stoichkov
What an effort. The Bulgarian talisman led them to a surprise fourth-place with his six goals at USA 94.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Carlos Valderrama
Predicted as pre-tournament dark horses, but Colombia and their unmistakable captain had a tournament to forget.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Roberto Baggio
Disappointing. Despite his five goals, the pony-tailed Italian forward will always be remembered for blazing his penalty over the bar in the final.
Share your result:

 

