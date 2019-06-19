Can you identify these USA 94 players from their Panini stickers?

Which one of these is Italy striker Beppe Signori?



What's the name of this Colombian international? Freddy Rincon Leonel Alvarez

Adolfo Valencia Faustino Asprilla

Pick out Yordan Letchkov from this quartet of Bulgarians.



This Norwegian defender faced Ireland at the Giants Stadium. What's his name? Stig Inge Bjornebye Gunnar Halle

Rune Bratseth Erland Johnsen

Can you identify Brazil midfielder Zinho?



This former Bayern Munich man's name is... Thomas Hassler Thomas Struntz

Thomas Berthold Thomas Helmer

Rafael Nadal's uncle, Miguel, is one of the four Spanish players below. But which one?



Choose Argentina striker Abel Balbo from this lot.



This former Nigerian star went on to manage his country. Finidi George Stephen Keshi

Sunday Oliseh Victor Ikpeba