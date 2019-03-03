'Unbelievable advert' with sensational goal as Beyoncé and Malala draw with England

“AN UNBELIEVABLE ADVERT for women’s football,” England manager Phil Neville enthused after his side’s 2-2 draw with USA at the SheBelieves Cup.

With preparations reaching their climax ahead of this summer’s highly-anticipated World Cup in France, Irish fans will be forced to look elsewhere with Colin Bell’s side failing to qualify.

If the pre-tournament competitions are anything to go by, we’re in for a good summer.

Megan Rapinoe gave the hosts the lead in front of 22,125 in Nashville with a sensational volley, before England went 2-1 up through Manchester City duo Steph Houghton and Nikita Parris.

Tobin Heath nailed an all-important equalier for the holders, who wore the names of powerful, influential and iconic women who inspired them on the back of their jerseys, garnering world-wide attention.

From Beyoncé to JK Rowling, Malala Yousafzai to former US international Abby Wambach, they were all there in battle against the Lionesses.

“The choices ranged from activists to Nobel Prize winners, to artists, athletes and trailblazers, from historic to contemporary, and features women who hail from diverse backgrounds and champion a variety of causes,” as the USA website reads.

One crazy dreamer inspires the next. pic.twitter.com/GIs34MpZN0 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) March 2, 2019

You might have noticed USWNT wearing names of inspirational women from JK Rowling to Maya Angelou on their shirts tonight. All have had to write about why they've selected who they did. Love this from Rapinoe pic.twitter.com/GbWgaATVj0 — Katie Whyatt (@KatieWhyatt) March 2, 2019

Afterwards, Neville hailed England defender/midfielder Lucy Bronze as ‘the best player in the world

“Lucy Bronze is the best player in the world,” Neville said afterwards, as quoted by the Telegraph. “Write that down, print that, because she is.”

England face Japan next, and it’s Brazil up next for USA.

Elsewhere at the inaugural Cup of Nations, Australia and New Zealand have both won their most recent games while Argentina slumped to their second consecutive defeat.

