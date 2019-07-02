Morgan and Press score to see off 10-woman England and book World Cup final spot

Alex Morgan scored the winner for the defending world champions.

ALYSS NAEHER SAVED Steph Houghton’s late penalty to secure the USA a 2-1 victory over England and send them to a second consecutive World Cup final.

Phil Neville’s side were awarded a late spotkick via VAR after Ellen White was fouled in the area, but the Naeher produced the save to keep Jill Ellis’ side’s World Cup defence on track.

Christen Press and Alex Morgan scored either side of White’s 19th minute equaliser to advance in Lyon.

England were denied a goal after White was flagged marginally offside in the second half – a goal which would have brought them level after Morgan’s second-half strike.

The USA will now face either the Netherlands or Sweden in the final in Paris on Sunday.

More follows…