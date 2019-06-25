This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

USA star hoping for 'total sh*tshow circus' in World Cup quarter-final

The reigning champions will take on tournament hosts France in a highly anticipated clash.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,962 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4696384
Megan Rapinoe helped USA progress with a brace of goals against Spain.
Image: John Walton
Megan Rapinoe helped USA progress with a brace of goals against Spain.
Megan Rapinoe helped USA progress with a brace of goals against Spain.
Image: John Walton

THE US WOMEN’S World Cup quarter-final against France has been anticipated since before the tournament even started. Now that it’s here, Megan Rapinoe is hoping it will be a massive spectacle.

Or, actually, in her words, “a total sh*tshow circus.”

The US defeated Spain 2-1 in Reims on Monday night, setting up the highly anticipated showdown against France in Paris on Friday.

It wasn’t easy by any stretch against a motivated and physical Spain side, who gave the US all it could handle in the European nation’s first ever World Cup knockout game.

But Rapinoe managed to grab two goals from the penalty spot, with her second in the 75th minute serving as the game winner.

Now the team’s focus can turn toward France, which defeated Brazil 2-1 in extra time on Sunday night to reach the quarter-final.

It will be the most high-profile game the World Cup has seen thus far, with the teams considered by many to be the two favorites to win the tournament.

But, in front of a sell-out crowd at Parc des Princes, one will be eliminated on Friday. Rapinoe is hoping that the interest and media coverage ramp into overdrive as the match approaches.

“Hopefully [it’s] a complete spectacle, just an absolute media circus,” Rapinoe said. “I hope it’s huge and crazy, that’s what it should be.”

I hope it’s just a total sh*tshow circus,” she continued. “It’s going to be totally awesome.

“I think this is what everybody wants, these are the biggest games that you dream about as a kid.”

US manager Jill Ellis said she’s also looking forward to the game, though she admitted she couldn’t paint a picture of the match quite as descriptively as her star winger.

“My reaction isn’t quite as colorful as that,” Ellis said with a laugh.

“When you play in big games it’s actually when I get more excited. It means more, it matters more, there’s more at stake and that’s why you do this.”

Ellis said that there may be some disappointment from fans hoping to see the teams meet in a semifinal or final, but is taking the draw in stride.

“I’m sure a lot of people would want it later in the tournament but it is what it is,” Ellis said.

“I think probably myself and [France manager] Corinne [Diacre] are like, ‘You know what, we’ve got good players, we’ve got good teams, good setups and let’s go for it.’”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie