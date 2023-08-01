USA survive Portugal scare to reach World Cup last 16

HOLDER THE UNITED States survived a huge scare to reach the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday after a 0-0 draw against Portugal, who were unlucky not to claim a sensational win at Eden Park that would have taken them through instead.

The USA struggled to impose themselves against opponents ranked 21st in the world and appearing at their first World Cup, and Portugal almost won the game in injury time when substitute Ana Capeta hit the post.

Holding on for the draw means Vlatko Andonovski’s side finish in second place in Group E.

The Netherlands go through as group winners after a 7-0 demolition of a Vietnam side who were beaten just 3-0 by the Americans in their first match at the tournament.

That means pre-tournament favourites the USA will move to Australia to play a last-16 tie on Sunday against the winners of Group G, in all likelihood Olympic silver medallists Sweden.

Nothing about their performance here in front of almost 41,000 in Auckland, or in their two previous matches at the tournament, suggests the United States will find it easy going against a side who finished third at the last World Cup.

It is just the second time in Women’s World Cup history that the USA have failed to top their group, although on the last occasion, in 2011, they reached the final before losing on penalties to Japan.

They had never before won just one group game, and the regression from four years ago in France is striking.

That time they won all three matches in the first phase, rattling in 18 goals without reply.

Andonovski has insisted a youthful new team will need time to find its feet, but an urgent step-up will be required if they are not to be eliminated early in the knockout phase.

The US have never before failed to reach the semi-finals in the eight prior editions of the World Cup.

Andonovski made two changes from the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, with Rose Lavelle rewarded for her game-changing role off the bench in that game with a first start at the tournament.

Savannah DeMelo made way for her, while Lynn Williams was brought in on the right wing as Trinity Rodman dropped out.

Portugal had to win to go through but played as if there was no pressure on them at all, with Andreia Norton shooting over early on and the lively Jessica Silva dragging a shot wide from a good position soon after.

They had more of the possession, and the much-fancied Americans struggled to match the intensity or aggression of a Portugal team who had beaten Vietnam 2-0 in their last match.

Starting a World Cup match for the first time, Williams found the going tough but did have her team’s best chances in the opening half, including a snap-shot in stoppage time that was saved by goalkeeper Ines Pereira.

The US started better in the second half but Andonovski was alarmed enough to call for Megan Rapinoe, the veteran replacing Sophia Smith just after the hour mark.

Yet clear chances remained at a minimum and there were some nervy moments at the other end, like when Naomi Girma was booked for a panicked pull on Silva late on.

There was more panic in the US defence in the first minute of injury time when Capeta, who had just come on, smashed a shot off the upright as the holders grimly held on.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands powered into the last 16 as group winners ahead of holders the United States with a 7-0 demolition of Vietnam in Dunedin.

Esmee Brugts and Jill Roord both scored twice in the biggest win yet at the Women’s World Cup, eclipsing Germany’s 6-0 thumping of Morocco.

Alamy Stock Photo Esmee Brugts scored twice for the Netherlands. Alamy Stock Photo

In the build-up, Dutch coach Andries Jonker said he wanted the 2019 finalists to finish top of the group in order to stay clear in the last 16 of Group G leaders Sweden, who routed Italy 5-0 at the weekend.

Jonker’s team made his wish come true by blitzing Vietnam, who have lost all three games on their Women’s World Cup debut.

The Dutch scored their first four goals inside the opening 23 minutes, the pick of which saw Brugts hit the top corner.

Vietnam were under pressure from the opening minute as the Dutch chalked up 42 shots on goal over the 90 minutes.

Lieke Martens grabbed the first goal with eight minutes played when she lobbed her marker and Vietnamese goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran.

Forward Katja Snoeijs made it 2-0 three minutes later when she stroked her effort inside the post past the stranded Tran.

After Brugts’ superb third, Roord volleyed in a cross for her first goal on 23 minutes.

With half-time approaching, Tran put in a superb save to deny Roord, but midfielder Danielle van de Donk was on hand to slot home the rebound to make it 5-0 at the break.

Tran was replaced in the Vietnam goal by Thi Hang Khong for the second half, while 17-year-old Wieke Kaptein came on to make her third appearance for the Dutch.

Brugts scored again, from outside the area, when she fired into the opposite corner with a fierce strike that gave Khong no chance.

Martens had a goal ruled offside by the VAR before Roord, who had also clattered the woodwork, headed in the seventh goal with seven minutes left.

