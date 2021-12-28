Membership : Access or Sign Up
USA v Ireland one-day cricket match postponed

One match in the series scheduled for Sunday had already been cancelled.

By AFP Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 6:45 PM
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE USA v Ireland one day international cricket match scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Wednesday because of a small number of new positive Covid cases among the playing and support staff, USA Cricket said.

One match in the series scheduled for Sunday had already been cancelled after an umpire tested positive for Covid-19, and the remaining two matches were in the balance as officials awaited the results of further coronavirus tests on Tuesday.

“If both teams can complete an additional set of negative testing (on Tuesday), then the series will proceed with the amended dates of December 29th and December 30th,” USA Cricket said.

The three umpires who were initially deemed as close contacts to the one positive case in the umpiring group have now all tested negative, the federation said. They are waiting to receive ICC approval to officiate.

The USA and Ireland each won a T20 international in the opening two games of Ireland’s tour.

© – AFP, 2021

