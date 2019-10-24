Vahaamahina to miss Clermont's trip to Ulster he picks up six-week ban for elbow

FRANCE AND CLERMONT lock Sebastien Vahaamahina has been slapped with a six-week ban for the vicious elbow to the head of Wales’ Aaron Wainwright.

France were leading the Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash when the second row targetted a blow to the jaw of the Welsh flanker and was issued a straight red card.

A disciplinary committee in Tokyo today – chaired by Mike Hamlin (England) with his compatriot Leon Lloyd and Australia’s David Croft – ruled that the offence merited a top end sanction, meaning an entry-point 10-week suspension.

That 10-week ban was reduced by four as the committee took into account the 28-year-old’s ‘early and full acknowledgment of his conduct and prompt apology’.

The maul that ended France's World Cup. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The six-week suspension leaves Vahaamahina unavailable to Clermont until 16 December, meaning he will miss a Top14 clash with Toulouse and the opening four rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup, most notably a 22 November Friday night clash with Ulster.

