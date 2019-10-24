This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 24 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vahaamahina to miss Clermont's trip to Ulster he picks up six-week ban for elbow

The France lock was issued a red card in the quarter-final loss to Wales.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 655 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4865873

FRANCE AND CLERMONT lock Sebastien Vahaamahina has been slapped with a six-week ban for the vicious elbow to the head of Wales’ Aaron Wainwright.

Source: Evan Kurz/YouTube

France were leading the Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash when the second row targetted a blow to the jaw of the Welsh flanker and was issued a straight red card.

A disciplinary committee in Tokyo today – chaired by Mike Hamlin (England) with his compatriot Leon Lloyd and Australia’s David Croft – ruled that the offence merited a top end sanction, meaning an entry-point 10-week suspension.

That 10-week ban was reduced by four as the committee took into account the 28-year-old’s ‘early and full acknowledgment of his conduct and prompt apology’.

sebastien-vahaamahina-hits-aaron-wainwright-resulting-in-a-red-card The maul that ended France's World Cup. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The six-week suspension leaves Vahaamahina unavailable to Clermont until 16 December, meaning he will miss a Top14 clash with Toulouse and the opening four rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup, most notably a 22 November Friday night clash with Ulster.

On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne tells Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey about where it all went wrong for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie