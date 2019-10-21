This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I completely lost my head' - Vahaamahina laments World Cup dismissal

The France lock was sent off in the 49th minute of their quarter-final defeat to Wales yesterday.

By AFP Monday 21 Oct 2019, 1:13 PM
Sebastien Vahaamahina receives a red card from referee Jaco Peyper.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FRANCE LOCK SEBASTIEN Vahaamahina made a tearful confession to team-mates after his Rugby World Cup red card cost his side a place in the semi-finals, admitting: “I lost my head.”

Vahaamahina was dismissed in the 49th minute for elbowing Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright in yesterday’s 20-19 quarter-final defeat in Oita. At the time, the French were nine points ahead and seemingly in control of the game.

In a video posted on French broadcaster TF1′s website, Vahaamahina emotionally spoke to his team-mates in the changing room post-match.

“I think I completely lost my head. It’s difficult,” Vahaamahina said, holding back tears. “Frankly it’s indefensible…you’re one hell of a generation of players,” he added.

The second-row referred to youngsters among the squad including Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack and Gregory Alldritt who have yet to play more than 20 Tests each.

After the game, captain Guilhem Guirado and the most experienced member of the squad, Louis Picamoles, announced their retirements from international rugby.

Wales face South Africa in next Sunday’s semi-final after two-time reigning champions New Zealand play England a day earlier.

© – AFP, 2019

