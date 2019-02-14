This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Valencia take control of tie with two-goal defeat of Celtic

Goals from Denis Cheryshev and Ruben Sobrino secured Valencia a handy lead to take back to Mestalla.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 10:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,088 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4494736
Denis Cheryshev celebrates at Celtic Park
Denis Cheryshev celebrates at Celtic Park
Denis Cheryshev celebrates at Celtic Park

VALENCIA TOOK A huge step towards the last 16 of the Europa League with a 2-0 first-leg win at Celtic on Thursday.

The Spanish side dropped out of the Champions League after finishing behind Juventus and Manchester United but possessed the cutting edge required to damage Celtic’s hopes of progressing in the competition.

Brendan Rodgers’ men conceded for the first time in all competitions in 2019 as Denis Cheryshev and Ruben Sobrino netted either side of half-time to put Valencia in complete control of the tie.

And while Celtic huffed and puffed in the closing stages, they were unable to make any inroads on home soil, leaving them needing a huge away victory in the return fixture next week.

Valencia goalkeeper Neto parried clear Callum McGregor’s early low drive, while Scott Bain was extended at the other end to turn away a looping Daniel Wass header.

The two defences largely dominated for the remainder of the first half, but Celtic’s run of seven consecutive clean sheets came to an end just before the interval. Sobrino held his run to meet Dani Parejo’s pass and then squared for Cheryshev to tap in the opener.

And the roles were reversed within four minutes of the restart as Cheryshev sent over an inviting cross from Valencia’s left for the unmarked Sobrino to volley through Bain’s legs.

The introductions of Timothy Weah and Odsonne Edouard inspired belated improvement from Celtic in attack, yet Valencia dug in and eased through to full-time without any major concerns.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Barkley and Giroud on target as Chelsea earn 2-1 win over Malmo
    Barkley and Giroud on target as Chelsea earn 2-1 win over Malmo
    Valencia take control of tie with two-goal defeat of Celtic
    Lacazette sees red as Arsenal fall to surprise Europa League defeat in Belarus
    ENGLAND
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie