Valencia punishment for Vinicius racist abuse reduced

VALENCIA’S PUNISHMENT FOR their fans’ racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was reduced on Friday after the La Liga side appealed against it.

The Spanish side must close the south stand of their Mestalla stadium for three home matches instead of the five-game ban initially set by the Spanish football federation’s Competition Committee on Wednesday.

The fine was also reduced from €45,000 to €27,00o by the federation’s appeal committee.

Valencia host Espanyol on Sunday in La Liga in a vital match with both teams battling relegation, in which the stand will be closed.

Three Valencia fans were arrested after the 22-year-old Brazilian winger was abused last Sunday during Los Che’s 1-0 win over Madrid.

Sports stars and other personalities across the globe have offered Vinicius their support in the days since, including many in his homeland Brazil.

