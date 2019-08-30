This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Valverde wins mountain-top Vuelta finish but Lopez regains red

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Sam Bennett is third in the points classification, behind Nairo Quintana and Primoz Roglic.

By AFP Friday 30 Aug 2019, 8:25 PM
1 hour ago 661 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4789989
Alejandro Valverde celebrates.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Alejandro Valverde celebrates.
Alejandro Valverde celebrates.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ALEJANDRO VALVERDE WON a heavyweight brawl to take victory at the top of the Mas de la Costas climb on Friday while Miguel Angel Lopez finished third to retake the overall lead.

“I needed this victory,” said Valverde on the Vuelta website. “I had winning legs and I fancied victory today.”

The 183.2km stage from Onda ended with a brief but brutal 4.1km climb, which quickly split the pack.

With three kilometres to go, Nairo Quintana accelerated and was followed by only Movistar team-mate Valverde, Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma and Astana’s Lopez.

“I think in the end we saw who were the riders one step above the rest,” Colombia’s Lopez said.

Lopez’s compatriot Quintana set the pace until the final kilometre, creating the springboard for his Spanish team-mate. Valverde, riding his home tour wearing the world champion’s rainbow jersey, charged for the line in the final metres.

“It’s even more special with the rainbow jersey,” said Valverde. He also thanked Quintana but said the plan had not entirely worked.

“We wanted to drop Primoz Roglic and ‘Superman’ Lopez, but they were very strong too and it just wasn’t possible,” he said. 

Valverde was chased home by Slovenian Roglic.

“A short but sweet climb and we know Valverde is good at this,” Roglic told Eurosport.

Lopez rolled in six seconds later, expending less energy but still ensuring he regained the overall lead from Belgian Dylan Teuns, who struggled on the climbs.

Quintana was fourth having also done his job for his team.

After the stage, those four top the overall standings. Lopez is six seconds ahead of Roglic with the 39-year-old Valverde 16 back and Quintana at 27.

“There is a lot of La Vuelta left, but it seems today’s top four are the strongest of the race at this point,” said Valverde.

At 39, Valverde became the third oldest stage winner in any of the three Grand Tours, following American Chris Horner, who won a Vuelta stage at 41 in 2013, and Belgian Pino Cerami who was also 41 when he won on the 1963 Tour de France.

In a race so far marked by breakaways, Saturday’s eighth stage is a hilly 166.9km ride from Valls to Igualada where the flat finish could give the sprinters a chance, if the pack stays together.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Sam Bennett finished 160th today, leaving him 151st overall, but third in the points classification, behind Quintana and Roglic

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie