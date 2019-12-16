This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Van Bommel sacked after overseeing a decline 'too large and unworthy of PSV'

The Dutch giants have parted company with their head coach following a 3-1 defeat to Feyenoord.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Dec 2019, 10:03 AM
Mark van Bommel, who has been sacked by PSV.
MARK VAN BOMMEL has been sacked by PSV, with the club 10 points off the pace in the battle for the Eredivisie title.

The former Netherlands midfielder, who had two spells at the Philips Stadion as a player, was named head coach at PSV in June 2018, replacing Phillip Cocu.

PSV finished second in Van Bommel’s maiden campaign in charge but have struggled in the Dutch top flight this term. A 3-1 loss at Feyenoord on Sunday proved the final straw.

“The decline is too large and unworthy of PSV,” general manager Toon Gerbrands told the club’s official website.

“The competitions are the measuring [sticks], but the process around them is also decisive. We monitor this intensively. 

“PSV is a club where we try to help and support each other. That has also been the case in recent months. 

“The club’s interest has always been paramount. The evaluation ultimately resulted in this painful decision. We have all done everything to turn the tide. Unfortunately, we did not succeed.”

Van Bommel had previously worked as an assistant under Bert van Marwijk with Saudi Arabia and Australia.

