Van der Flier picks up groin injury as Furlong and Ryan make 'good progress'

LEINSTER BACK ROW Josh van der Flier will head into Ireland camp this week with an injury concern after picking up a groin issue.

The openside was replaced at half-time of Leinster’s 64-7 win over Bath in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

“Josh was a little tight around his groin,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen immediately after the game. An update from the province this afternoon describes van der Flier’s injury as “minor” and says he will be assessed by Ireland’s medical camp.

Advertisement

The Ireland squad will fly out to Portugal on Thursday for a pre-Six Nations training camp under head coach Andy Farrell.

Van der Flier will hope to have overcome his groin issue in time for Ireland’s championship opener against Wales in Dublin on Saturday 5 February.

Meanwhile, Leinster say that tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and second row James Ryan are making “good progress” with their rehabilitation after calf and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Ryan missed both of Leinster’s Champions Cup games over the past fortnight, while Furlong was replaced in the early stages of the clash with Montpellier two weekends ago and was then absent for the Bath fixture.

Again, Leinster say that Furlong and Ryan will continue their recoveries with the Ireland medical staff.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Right wing Jordan Larmour sustained a facial injury against Bath and was temporarily replaced, but Leinster say he is “still expected to be available for the Six Nations.”

The province are still uncertain whether they will have Josh Murphy and Dave Kearney available for their United Rugby Championship visit to Cardiff on Saturday.

Murphy suffered a chest injury against Bath, while Kearney is aiming to return from a long-term back injury. Kearney has yet to feature for Leinster this season.

James Lowe [hamstring], Dan Leavy [wrist], Conor O’Brien [hamstring], and Michael Milne [calf] are all sidelined with injuries at present.