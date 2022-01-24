Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Van der Flier picks up groin injury as Furlong and Ryan make 'good progress'

The openside flanker was replaced at half-time of Leinster’s win over Bath.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 24 Jan 2022, 2:25 PM
20 minutes ago 504 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5663344
Van der Flier scores a try against Bath.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Van der Flier scores a try against Bath.
Van der Flier scores a try against Bath.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER BACK ROW Josh van der Flier will head into Ireland camp this week with an injury concern after picking up a groin issue.

The openside was replaced at half-time of Leinster’s 64-7 win over Bath in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

“Josh was a little tight around his groin,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen immediately after the game. An update from the province this afternoon describes van der Flier’s injury as “minor” and says he will be assessed by Ireland’s medical camp.

The Ireland squad will fly out to Portugal on Thursday for a pre-Six Nations training camp under head coach Andy Farrell.

Van der Flier will hope to have overcome his groin issue in time for Ireland’s championship opener against Wales in Dublin on Saturday 5 February.

Meanwhile, Leinster say that tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and second row James Ryan are making “good progress” with their rehabilitation after calf and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Ryan missed both of Leinster’s Champions Cup games over the past fortnight, while Furlong was replaced in the early stages of the clash with Montpellier two weekends ago and was then absent for the Bath fixture.

Again, Leinster say that Furlong and Ryan will continue their recoveries with the Ireland medical staff.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Right wing Jordan Larmour sustained a facial injury against Bath and was temporarily replaced, but Leinster say he is “still expected to be available for the Six Nations.”

The province are still uncertain whether they will have Josh Murphy and Dave Kearney available for their United Rugby Championship visit to Cardiff on Saturday.

Murphy suffered a chest injury against Bath, while Kearney is aiming to return from a long-term back injury. Kearney has yet to feature for Leinster this season.

James Lowe [hamstring], Dan Leavy [wrist], Conor O’Brien [hamstring], and Michael Milne [calf] are all sidelined with injuries at present. 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie