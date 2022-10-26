Van der Flier and Jones win Rugby Writers player of the year awards

JOSH VAN DER Flier has been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland men’s player of the year after his outstanding 2021/22 campaign, while Neve Jones picked up the women’s player of the year award.

29-year-old back row van der Flier was sensational for Leinster and Ireland last season, playing a central role as Andy Farrell’s side won a Triple Crown and beat the All Blacks in their series in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Jones was outstanding for Ireland Women in the Six Nations and went on to score a hat-trick of tries in one of their summer Tests against Japan. The hooker joined English side Gloucester-Hartpury this year.

This evening’s Rugby Writers Ireland awards night saw the Ireland men’s side named Dave Guiney team of the year on account of their strong Six Nations campaign and their exploits in New Zealand.

Terry Kennedy was the unsurprising winner of the men’s 7s player of the year after a season in which he scored 50 tries on the World Series, helped Ireland to third place at the World Cup, and was named on the World Series dream team.

The prolific Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe was named women’s 7s player of the year, having also been named on the World Series dream team as well as featuring for the Ireland 15s side.

Advertisement

Retiring Leinster CEO Mick Dawson is the latest recipient of the Tom Rooney Award for his services to the game. Dawson was in his role with Leinster for 21 years, overseeing four Champions Cup titles, one Challenge Cup success and eight domestic league trophies, as well as driving progress off the pitch.

Enniscorthy RFC were named club of the year following their promotion from Division 2C of the All-Ireland League last season. The Wexford club only came up from junior rugby as recently as 2019 but have continued their momentum with a squad of homegrown players.

Finally, there are two new inductees into the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland hall of fame.

Ex-British and Irish Lions, Ireland, and Munster player Mick Galwey and former Barbarian, Lions, Ireland, and Ulster player Phillip Matthews have had their superb careers recognised.

Galwey earned 41 caps for Ireland and played for the Lions in New Zealand in 1993, as well as being a key man in Munster’s rise.

Matthews was capped 38 by Ireland, was part of the 1985 Five Nations-winning side, and featured at the 1987 and 1991 Rugby World Cups.

Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland awards:



Men’s player of the year: Josh van der Flier

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Women’s player of the year: Neve Jones

Dave Guiney team of the year: Ireland men

Men’s 7s player of the year: Terry Kennedy

Women’s 7s player of the year: Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe

Tom Rooney Award: Mick Dawson

Club of the year: Enniscorthy RFC

Hall of fame: Mick Galwey and Phillip Matthews.