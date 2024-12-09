'It rejuvenates you' - Van der Flier impressed with Leinster bench

THERE CLEARLY WASN’T any issue for Josh van der Flier reintegrating into the Leinter set-up after his outstanding November with Ireland.

The openside flanker started all four of Ireland’s games against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, and Australia and was arguably the best of Andy Farrell’s players over the course of the month.

And that form continued yesterday evening as the 31-year-old made a brilliant return for Leinster in their 35-12 Champions Cup win over Bristol.

When Leinster went down to 13 players in the first half, van der Flier was among those to step up most prominently. His huge carry laid the platform for Jordan Larmour’s try when Leinster still had a two-man disadvantage.

Van der Flier got a try of his own in the second half from an explosive carry off a close-range lineout. It was just reward for his relentlessly abrasive performance in the number seven shirt.

“It was great, nice to get back home, back in with Leinster and see everyone, catch up with all the lads,” said van der Flier of getting straight back to business with his province over the past week.

“It was obviously a challenge, all the international lads have the Irish calls in your head and you’re trying to transition as well but it was an enjoyable week and I was excited to get in.”

The impact of Leinster’s bench understandably stole the limelight at Ashton Gate, but the response from Leo Cullen’s side after going down to 13 men and conceding the opening try to Bristol was also key.

It meant they went in 7-7 at half time after Larmour’s try.

Van der Flier is in excellent form. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“The talk was very calm, Jack [Conan] was speaking,” said van der Flier of the moments after Bristol’s opening try.

“He acknowledged where we were at, down to 13 men but the emphasis was on working really hard for each other and not trying to solve things on your own.

“It shouldn’t be this way, but it’s probably when we had the most energy defensively when we were down to 13. I thought it was really good from the lads.

“The backs particularly worked really, really hard, made some great reads, Jordan managed to get the score from some great pressure. Very well dealt with from the lads.”

And then the bench came on in the second half to do the business.

Jordie Barrett, RG Snyman, Caelan Doris, and Andrew Porter are as high-impact as subs get.

“It’s brilliant, I thought they did really, really well,” said van der Flier.

“You look at the quality of the lads coming on, there’s quality on the pitch but to bring on fresh legs like that. They’re some pretty special players, all capable of having big moments.

“The front row [Gus McCarthy and Thomas Clarkson] did well coming on as well, so it was good all round.

“It gave a huge amount of energy, felt good out there. It rejuvenates you when you’ve got fresh lads talking. I thought it was brilliant.”