Van der Flier likely to miss out but Leinster have strong options

OPENSIDE FLANKER JOSH van der Flier looks likely to miss Friday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester in Dublin due to an ankle injury, meaning Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster will have an interesting call to make in their back row.

Van der Flier rolled his ankle in the second half of last weekend’s round-of-16 win against Ulster, with that injury forcing him off after 55 minutes.

Losing the World Rugby player of the year would obviously be a blow for any team, but Leinster look well-placed to cope without van der Flier, all the more so because Caelan Doris’ prospects of returning appear to be strong.

Number eight Doris missed the Ulster game due to illness, having previously been sidelined by a head injury, but he now looks set to return on Friday.

“Caelan trained today, Josh didn’t. That probably gives you a decent indication,” said Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster yesterday.

Jack Conan was player of the match from number eight against Ulster, with the in-form Ryan Baird delivering another superb performance at blindside flanker.

There are other strong back row options for Leinster to consider this week.

Scott Penny came off the bench for van der Flier last weekend and would dearly love to make his first-ever Champions Cup start against Leicester, while Ireland international Will Connors would also enjoy the chance to make his mark. Both are recognised as opensider flankers, so would slot comfortably into the seven shirt van der Flier has been wearing.

There are two further Ireland international back rows available in the experienced Rhys Ruddock and the dynamic Max Deegan, but Martin Moloney is currently injured.

“It has definitely caused a conversation, with Calean coming back into the equation as well,” said Lancaster of Leinster’s back row conundrum.

“Will Connors has played and trained for the last few weeks now, Scott came off the bench. You still have Max Deegan and Rhys Ruddock, so there are still some decent options for us.”