Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Virgil Van Dijk protests.
# Ban
Liverpool's Van Dijk banned for an extra game after red card reaction
Reds’ captain will now miss trip to Wolves on 16 September.
875
2
1 hour ago

LIVERPOOL’S CAPTAIN VIRGIL Van Dijk has been handed an extra one-game ban and a £100,000 (€116,000) fine after his angry reaction to a red card against Newcastle.

Van Dijk admitted acting in an improper manner following his dismissal for a foul on Newcastle’s Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St James’ Park in August.

The furious Netherlands star felt the tackle was not worthy of a sending off and he initially refused to leave the pitch before arguing with referee John Brooks.

An automatic one-match ban saw the Liverpool centre-back suspended for the 3-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break.

Now he will also serve an additional suspension ruling him out of the Reds’ trip to Wolves on 16 September.

“The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission,” a Football Association statement said on Friday.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     