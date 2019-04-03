This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jurgen Klopp eases fans' fears over Van Dijk injury

The Liverpool manager also addressed recent criticism of Mohamed Salah.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 3:46 PM
36 minutes ago 828 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4575268
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has allayed fears over an injury sustained by Virgil van Dijk against Tottenham and expects the defender to face Southampton on Friday.

Van Dijk took a knock during a key moment in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Anfield, as he was left in a two-on-one situation with Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko with the score level on Sunday.

The Netherlands international covered the space to prevent Sissoko passing to Son, allowing the midfielder to enter the penalty area before slicing a left-footed effort well over the crossbar, and the Reds got a winner soon after.

Van Dijk was lauded by fans and pundits alike at full-time, though it soon became apparent he was hurt in the incident, as he walked through the interview areas with an ice pack strapped to his ankle after the game.

But Klopp has no worries about van Dijk’s condition ahead of the defender’s return to former club Southampton.

“Virgil trained yesterday and today, he has trained normally, and I heard nothing different,” Klopp told reporters. “It all looks okay, quite good.”

Klopp went on to applaud van Dijk, who is one of the favourites for the Premier League’s end-of-season individual awards, such has been his impact at Anfield.

And while Klopp knows van Dijk has improved the Reds, he was also keen to stress that the player has benefited from his time at the club.

“He’s so important to us, not only as a player, but as a person,” Klopp said. “I couldn’t say a bad word about him even if I wanted to.

“He’s a brilliant boy, but he knows that you need the boys around you. Defending is team work.

“Yes, he has improved us, and he has improved since he came here as well. He is a different player to when he was at Southampton.

“Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final help you as a player.”

Klopp also addressed recent criticism of Mohamed Salah, the forward having been accused of poor form during a run of eight matches without a goal, but the manager insisted he has not been a problem.

“People talk about how many games he hasn’t scored in, but he doesn’t seem bothered,” Klopp added.

“It’s about work rate, doing it again and again, and one day the ball will bounce in your direction. We have 79 points – you can’t have that if you have major problems in a season.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie