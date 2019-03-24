This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I looked death in the eye' - Van Dijk recalls life-threatening appendix problem

‘Nobody wanted to raise this issue, but it needed to be dealt with because there was a chance that I would die.’

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 2,121 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4558168
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK will enter Liverpool’s crunch Premier League run-in knowing the true meaning of life and death.

The Netherlands international underwent surgery on a burst appendix in 2012 during his spell at Groningen. Van Dijk’s mother Ruby was informed that only his fine fitness saw him pull through the ordeal.

Due in part to a poor diet, the issue occurred before a key derby against Heerenveen which forced him to spend 13 nights in a hospital before going under the knife.

He missed the rest of the 2011-12 campaign but returned the following year before going on to have spells at Celtic and Southampton.

In January 2018, he completed a world record €87m transfer to Liverpool and is now regarded as one of the best defenders in the world — a far cry from the situation he faced seven years ago.

“I looked death in the eye — and it was a terrible experience,” he told The Mirror. “For the first time in my life, football meant nothing to me. It was not important at all. This was all about trying to stay alive.

“My mother and I were both praying to God and, to be honest, we were discussing various scenarios. At one point, I had to sign these documents. It was a will. If I would die in hospital, part of my money would go to my mum.

“Nobody wanted to raise this issue, but it needed to be dealt with because there was a chance that I would die there and then.

“I remember lying in bed. All I could see were tubes and wires on my body. My body was broken. I was not capable of anything. The worst things went through my mind.”

The surgery had a dramatic impact on Van Dijk, who was bedridden for several days and was immobile thereafter, barely able to walk. He would spend another year in the Netherlands before moving to Celtic, where he began to make waves in the sport.

Speaking to BBC Sport earlier this month, he commented on the episode: “I put the TV on and a song came on — Viva la Vida by Coldplay, it was an emotional moment. If I hear it now I think of the tough moments and how good it is right now and how proud I can be.

“I couldn’t do anything for at least 10 days, I couldn’t walk. When I walked for the first time, I did 10 metres and was breathing like crazy. After a month, I started training with the physios to get my muscles back. After that I played a full season and went to Celtic.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie