Liverpool star Van Dijk gave Raheem Sterling his PFA Player of the Year vote

LIVERPOOL CENTRE-BACK VIRGIL van Dijk has revealed that he voted for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling in the PFA Player of the Year.

Van Dijk and Sterling are both contenders to win this year’s award as Liverpool and City vie for Premier League glory.

Liverpool star Van Dijk has played a key role in the club’s title bid as they seek their first league title since 1990.

Van Dijk, however, voted for City rival Sterling, who has scored 15 Premier League goals and tallied nine assists for the reigning champions this season.

“I voted for Raheem Sterling,” Van Dijk said. “I did what I thought and I thought he deserves it.

“He’s had a fantastic season. I could have voted for Bernardo Silva as well and another couple of players from City.

“But I am just being honest. I think he has improved a lot as a player. We will see if he wins it.”

Van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world following his £75million arrival from Southampton in January last year.

The 27-year-old has helped Liverpool to a two-point lead atop the Premier League table, though City have a game in hand.

VVD and Liverpool boss Klopp. Source: John Walton

“Of course, you’re going to be proud [to win the award], that is something you have to be,” Van Dijk added as Liverpool prepare to face Porto in the opening leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday.

“But all the hard work on the training ground, that is something we all did together – and it is to win something as a team, a collective thing as a club. Hopefully that is something that will happen.

“We can all keep our heads high with the amount of points that we have got, only losing one game in the Premier League so far, it is something very special.

“Until everything is decided, we just have to keep going. Individual trophies? I don’t know.”

