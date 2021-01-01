BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

Van Gerwen stunned by Chisnall as Gurney also crashes out at Ally Pally

The world number one suffered a 5-0 defeat in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championship.

By Press Association Friday 1 Jan 2021, 10:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,666 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314405
Dave Chisnall en route to a resounding victory over Michael van Gerwen this evening at Alexandra Palace.
Image: PA
Dave Chisnall en route to a resounding victory over Michael van Gerwen this evening at Alexandra Palace.
Dave Chisnall en route to a resounding victory over Michael van Gerwen this evening at Alexandra Palace.
Image: PA

DAVE CHISNALL SENT Michael Van Gerwen crashing out of the PDC World Championship with a shock 5-0 victory over the world number one in this evening’s quarter-finals.

A superb display from Chisnall at Alexandra Palace saw him average 107.34 and hit 14 180s as he whitewashed three-time champion Van Gerwen and moved into the semi-finals of the competition for the first time.

Chisnall’s last-four opponent will be two-time winner Gary Anderson, while the other semi-final will be between Gerwyn Price – who beat Derry’s Daryl Gurney – and Stephen Bunting.

The emphatic win by world number eight Chisnall – who almost registered a nine-dart leg, only missing a double 12 – ended a run of 27 matches without a victory over Van Gerwen.

The 40-year-old Englishman told Sky Sports: “I’m so proud. I’ve been practising well, I’ve been playing well I’d say for the last three, four weeks. I have put the effort in. I changed my points to a little bit smaller.

“I was confident against Dimitri (Van Den Burgh in the previous round) and this morning when I woke up I was confident again, just sitting in my hotel room watching the TV.

“I want it (the world title) more than anybody else does. I know my own ability, I know I’m playing well. I can win this.”

Defeat left Van Gerwen “absolutely devastated”. He added on Twitter: “I didn’t show up at all this evening and let myself down. For some reason it just never happened up there.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Full credit to @ChizzyChisnall who was outstanding all game, and wish him luck for the rest of the tournament. Thank you for the support.”

william-hill-world-darts-championship-202021-day-fourteen-alexandra-palace There was disappointment for Daryl Gurney against Gerwyn Price. Source: PA

Wales’ world number three Price reached his second successive semi-final as he beat Daryl Gurney 5-4.

Gurney came from 4-2 down to force a sudden death leg but Price prevailed. 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie