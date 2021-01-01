Van Gerwen stunned by Chisnall as Gurney also crashes out at Ally Pally

Dave Chisnall en route to a resounding victory over Michael van Gerwen this evening at Alexandra Palace.

Dave Chisnall en route to a resounding victory over Michael van Gerwen this evening at Alexandra Palace.

DAVE CHISNALL SENT Michael Van Gerwen crashing out of the PDC World Championship with a shock 5-0 victory over the world number one in this evening’s quarter-finals.

A superb display from Chisnall at Alexandra Palace saw him average 107.34 and hit 14 180s as he whitewashed three-time champion Van Gerwen and moved into the semi-finals of the competition for the first time.

Chisnall’s last-four opponent will be two-time winner Gary Anderson, while the other semi-final will be between Gerwyn Price – who beat Derry’s Daryl Gurney – and Stephen Bunting.

The emphatic win by world number eight Chisnall – who almost registered a nine-dart leg, only missing a double 12 – ended a run of 27 matches without a victory over Van Gerwen.

The 40-year-old Englishman told Sky Sports: “I’m so proud. I’ve been practising well, I’ve been playing well I’d say for the last three, four weeks. I have put the effort in. I changed my points to a little bit smaller.

“I was confident against Dimitri (Van Den Burgh in the previous round) and this morning when I woke up I was confident again, just sitting in my hotel room watching the TV.

“I want it (the world title) more than anybody else does. I know my own ability, I know I’m playing well. I can win this.”

Defeat left Van Gerwen “absolutely devastated”. He added on Twitter: “I didn’t show up at all this evening and let myself down. For some reason it just never happened up there.

“Full credit to @ChizzyChisnall who was outstanding all game, and wish him luck for the rest of the tournament. Thank you for the support.”

There was disappointment for Daryl Gurney against Gerwyn Price. Source: PA

Wales’ world number three Price reached his second successive semi-final as he beat Daryl Gurney 5-4.

Gurney came from 4-2 down to force a sudden death leg but Price prevailed.