Van Graan keeps his counsel on Howley link as Leinster stay alert for Munster threats

Van Graan in the warm-up ahead of the 15-13 win over Benetton.

MUNSTER’S ATTACKING SHAPE has come under severe scrutiny, but the coaches who will have to deal with it over the coming weeks see plenty to be wary of.

Johann Van Graan chose not to comment on yesterday’s story that Wales’ Rob Howley had been interviewed for a post in his backroom team, simply saying: “there’s so many coaches all over the world. I’ve been asked previously about other names as well so I’m not going to comment.” And the South African also backed the current model as Munster head into a two-week run-up to a Pro14 semi-final clash with Leinster at the RDS.

The win over Benetton was tight, tense and a few slices of good luck were needed along the way, but Munster also created and spurned in attack. Three-on-threes on either side of the field in the first-half came to naught, while their drive through the middle ended with Tadhg Beirne spilling over the try-line.

“Tadhg lost the ball, literally on the try-line and when Sweets came on the inside he was just short. Score those two tries and you’re possibly 14-0 up, it’s a different picture, “said Van Graan yesterday after getting a chance to review the win.

“I’ve said it so many times, each rugby games has its own picture. We didn’t take our opportunities early in the game.

“In that first 20 we dominated position and territory… it became a tactical battle (after Benetton led at half-time) and discipline was going to be key, we kept our discipline even on our own try-line under severe pressure.

“You want players to step up in big moments and in big moments our goal-kickers stepped up.”

Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi echoed that sentiment while Van Graan was across the room ahead of last night’s Pro14 awards.

The provinces met for sun-drenched trench warfare in the same stage of the tournament last season and, once they put Saracens in the rearview mirror, Leinster will be wary of Munster’s ability to dig in and edge tight games.

“When you win games by fighting, by going to the 80th minute, that’s not luck. They know how to do it and they do it really well,” said Contepomi.

“Yeah Benetton could have won it, but Munster played a brilliant first half and they should have nailed some points before half-time.

“I think they were playing good rugby, they couldn’t score points, but they are definitely a big threat.”

While there seems to be a restriction on even Rory Scannell passing in midfield, it’s hard to believe that Munster’s attack would not be massively improved by the athleticism and creativity of Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

Both are expected back for the trip to Dublin, but in Clonskeagh they will be planning for the full range of Munster’s threats, says the Argentine.

“We’ll have to analyse – not just if Joey plays – Munster as a whole team. We like to think we’ll be ready for that.

”It’s more than one player coming back or not being available.

“Munster play a very good passionate, direct type of rugby and they know how to get results.

“It’s a big threat for us and we have this week to focus on another thing, but as soon as the Champions Cup final finishes we’ll put our heads into the Munster (game).”