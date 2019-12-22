This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 22 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Impressive full Munster debut for the 'small man with a massive heart'

In his first Munster start, Craig Casey helped the province to a Guinness Pro14 win over Connacht.

By John Fallon Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 10:12 AM
21 minutes ago 2,687 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4945195

craig-casey Craig Casey in possession for Munster during their victory over Connacht. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan said that 20-year old scrum-half Craig Casey has a bright career in front of him after an impressive first start.

The Limerick native, who made his debut when he got four minutes off the bench against Connacht last April in Thomond Park, put on an impressive display to steer Munster to a 19-14 win over their neighbours at the Sportsground last night.

The Shannon RFC clubman, vice-captain of Ireland’s U20 Grand Slam team earlier this year, also got 12 minutes off the bench against Ospreys in October before Van Graan threw him in at the deep for yesterday’s Guinness Pro14 clash.

“He prepared well, he’s been waiting for the start for quite a while and he knew after this European block he was going to get his shot. He’s a small man with a massive heart,” said Van Graan.

“Some of the things that people don’t see — like managing the forwards, I think he did that pretty well. The way he attacked and defended off the scrums was very good.

“I’m really thrilled for him. We had 18 guys not available for selection for various reasons so we knew we needed to perform well and all credit to the playing group, I thought our play went very well.”

johann-van-graan-arrives It was a good night for Johann van Graan's side in Galway. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Van Graan said the key to the victory was going to be a solid start which would allow them dictate the game. The Reds did just that in a contest where they never trailed, with Jack O’Donoghue’s 24th-minute try helping them lead 16-9 at the break.

“We targeted a good start, Connacht tend to get off to a good start and we won the physicality early on.

“We said it again at half-time and I thought we started well. We took our opportunities,” added Van Graan, whose side withstood a late Connacht rally inspired by a try from replacement out-half Jack Carty seven minutes from time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie