This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Van Persie on Greenwood: 'Every game he tries to copy me'

A former Old Trafford favourite has been impressed with the in-form teenager.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 9:55 AM
43 minutes ago 2,442 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4936795
Robin van Persie (left) has tipped Mason Greenwood to shine.
Robin van Persie (left) has tipped Mason Greenwood to shine.
Robin van Persie (left) has tipped Mason Greenwood to shine.

ROBIN VAN PERSIE has suggested Mason Greenwood is copying his technique at Manchester United, while predicting he will have a bright future at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the bold decision to allow Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave Old Trafford to join Inter in the summer transfer window.

As a result, United were left with just three natural options upfront, in the form of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Greenwood.

Solskjaer outlined his intention to bring back a counter-attacking philosophy based on pace and clinical finishing, with Greenwood granted the chance to step up into the first-team fold ahead of schedule.

The young centre-forward remains a raw talent, but during in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign, he has proven to be a valuable asset for the Red Devils.

Greenwood’s late equaliser helped United earn a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Sunday, which marked his seventh strike in 19 appearances across all competitions.

The academy starlet has had a huge impact despite being used as a substitute more often than not and is now pushing for a starting spot ahead of an out-of-form Martial.

Van Persie, who finished as United’s top scorer in their 2012-13 title-winning season, thinks the style of play he perfected at Old Trafford is being copied by Greenwood, which means he will “end up” being just as successful.

The Dutchman said in a Q&A on the Europa League’s Instagram account: “I think he will be very good because during every game he tries to copy me.

My style, my technique, my left foot, my way of finishing… so, I’m sure he will end up there [like me].”

Greenwood will be back in contention for a place in Solskjaer’s squad when the Red Devils host Colchester in a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

The teenager scored in United’s third-round win over Rochdale, and could be asked to lead the line again ahead of a crucial weekend of Premier League action.

Solskjaer will take his side to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Sunday, as they look to close the four-point gap between themselves and fourth-placed Chelsea even further.

United will then look ahead to a Boxing Day clash at home to Newcastle, three days before they travel to Burnley as the festive season gets into full swing.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie