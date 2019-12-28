Iran international scores first Premier League goal in Brighton win

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh reacts after scoring his side's first goal of the game.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh reacts after scoring his side's first goal of the game.

BRIGHTON BEAT BOURNEMOUTH 2-0 in the Premier League today to go 13th in the table.

Goals from Iran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Mooy helped the Seagulls prevail against their relegation-threatened opponents.

Dan Burn had a goal ruled out by VAR at 1-0 in a moment that threatened to unsettle the hosts, but they still prevailed to gain a first win over the Cherries since New Year’s Day 2008.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!