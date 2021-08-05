Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

VAR belatedly introduced for remainder of World Cup qualification campaign

The system was controversially not in use to now, to Ireland’s detriment.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 3:39 PM
48 minutes ago 924 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5515644
VAR will be in operation for the rest of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
VAR will be in operation for the rest of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.
VAR will be in operation for the rest of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

VAR WILL BE used for the rest of the European qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, Uefa announced on Thursday.

The first three rounds were played without VAR but that will change when competition resumes in September.

“The initial plans to start using VAR in Uefa national team qualification competitions were postponed due to the logistical complications and risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic,” Uefa said on Thursday.

Stephen Kenny bemoaned the fact VAR wasn’t in operation during Ireland’s opening games, a 3-2 defeat to Serbia. Kenny felt aggrieved at the non-award of a penalty for a challenge on Aaron Connolly by Stefan Mitrovic, with a pitch-side video released subsequently showing Callum Robinson questioning the referee about the lack of VAR. 

In the interests of balance, Seamus Coleman was fortunate to get away with an accidental foul in the box on Dusan Vlahovic, when the Irish captain slipped and caught the Serbian striker as he was on the floor. 

A more serious ramification for Ireland’s qualifying hopes came in the next game in Belgrade, as Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal wrongly ruled out. Had the goal stood, Portugal would have won the game and Serbia would have been two points worse off. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The governing body for European football said it would supply “specific vans” to carry out the reviews “on site at the stadium of the host association”.

VAR is used in the five main European leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France) as well as the Champions League.

With reporting by  © – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie