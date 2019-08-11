VAR leaves Wolves frustrated in Premier League opener

Referee Andre Marriner (centre) speaks to Wolverhampton Wanderers players at the end of the Premier League match.

Referee Andre Marriner (centre) speaks to Wolverhampton Wanderers players at the end of the Premier League match.

LEICESTER CITY AND Wolves offered little to show they can break into the Premier League top six this season after opening the campaign with an uninspiring goalless draw on Sunday.

Wolves did put the ball in the net early in the second-half through Leander Dendoncker, but were denied by VAR as the goal was ruled out for a handball by Willy Boly before the Belgian fired home.

Both sides, along with Everton, were seen as potential beneficiaries should Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal stumble this season, but largely cancelled each other out at the King Power stadium.

The hosts had over 70 percent possession but had to wait until seven minutes from time to force Wolves’ goalkeeper Rui Patricio into a save as the Portuguese international comfortably held Harvey Barnes’ effort.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!