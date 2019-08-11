This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 11 August, 2019
VAR leaves Wolves frustrated in Premier League opener

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side were held by Leicester.

By AFP Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 4:18 PM
Referee Andre Marriner (centre) speaks to Wolverhampton Wanderers players at the end of the Premier League match.
Image: Tim Goode
Referee Andre Marriner (centre) speaks to Wolverhampton Wanderers players at the end of the Premier League match.
Image: Tim Goode

LEICESTER CITY AND Wolves offered little to show they can break into the Premier League top six this season after opening the campaign with an uninspiring goalless draw on Sunday.

Wolves did put the ball in the net early in the second-half through Leander Dendoncker, but were denied by VAR as the goal was ruled out for a handball by Willy Boly before the Belgian fired home.

Both sides, along with Everton, were seen as potential beneficiaries should Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal stumble this season, but largely cancelled each other out at the King Power stadium.

The hosts had over 70 percent possession but had to wait until seven minutes from time to force Wolves’ goalkeeper Rui Patricio into a save as the Portuguese international comfortably held Harvey Barnes’ effort.

More to follow

