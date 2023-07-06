Ireland boss Pauw on contract talks: 'I want to stay here'

VERA PAUW SAYS she wants to remain as Republic of Ireland manager after the World Cup.

The Ireland boss is at the centre of another controversy as she refutes fresh allegations from her time as manager of Houston Dash in 2018.

The Athletic published an investigative report this week, following on from accusations of misconduct made against Pauw in a NWSL/NWSLPA report released in December 2022.

Last month, the Dutch coach indicated that contract negotiations were underway with the FAI and she was hopeful of signing a new deal before the World Cup in Australia.

Asked ahead of tomorrow’s farewell friendly against France whether this will affect her contractual situation, Pauw responded:

“That is something you need to ask the FAI. I have said what I had to say about it.

“I’m not hopeful, no. Hopeful is if I’m begging or something. I said I am happy in Ireland. Ireland has embraced me and that I feel very, very comfortable here.”

It’s been rumoured that talks may be on ice, but Pauw insists they are ongoing.

The manager would not be drawn on whether she expects to be Ireland manager after the World Cup. “We will see. It is not signed, we will see. I am happy here. I want to stay here and we will see what is happening.”

Captain Katie McCabe, sitting beside Pauw at the tense pre-match press conference, was asked if she wanted the Pauw to stay on.

“It’s not my decision to make,” the Arsenal star said. “I’ve spoken to Vera before. We’ve been on a journey these past few years together.

“We’ve been through a lot and it’s going to maximise our efforts and energy in the next five weeks to push and drive the team to hopefully have a successful tournament, as successful as can be.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Katie McCabe with Vera Pauw. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“But yeah, obviously time will tell. Me and Vera have worked together for the last few years and we’ll see.”

On The Athletic report and an “agenda” against her, Pauw added: “How hurtful was that, the timing? Very hurtful.

“Of course it is draining. It is such a nonsense.

“Everybody makes mistakes. I’m not saying I have not made mistakes but I have never ever done anything even close to what was said — and in the tone that it was said.

Ireland host France at Tallaght Stadium tonight [KO 8pm, live on RTÉ 2], before departure for Down Under on Friday.

The Girls In Green face Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B at their first-ever major tournament. Sydney’s Stadium Australia hosts the opener on 20 July.