Ex-Dutch coach Vera Pauw appointed as new manager of Irish women's national team

FORMER NETHERLANDS MANAGER Vera Pauw will be unveiled later today as the new manager of the Irish women’s national team.

Tom O’Connor has been in temporary charge of the side since the surprise departure of Colin Bell during the summer, and he oversaw last night’s 2-0 qualifier win over Montenegro along with the 3-0 friendly defeat to world champions USA in August.

He will now stand aside to allow 56-year-old Pauw take permanent charge. Pauw played 89 times for Holland between 1983 and 1998, before moving into management. Her first job was with Scotland, between 1998 and 2004, before taking charge of her native country, leading them to the semi-finals of the 2009 European Championships.

She stayed for six years, and has since managed Russia, South Africa and American club side Houston Dash. Her most recent role was as an adviser to Thailand’s women’s team

She will be officially unveiled by the FAI later today, but was present at Tallaght Stadium for last night’s qualifier win.

“I am very excited at the prospect of managing the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team for the remainder of this European Championship campaign and I believe we can achieve very positive results together”, Pauw told the FAI.

“I was impressed with what I saw versus Montenegro and I want to wish Tom well for his future career and thank him for the excellent job he has done with the Ireland team in recent weeks.”