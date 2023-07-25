Pauw drops starting team hints for Canada as Ireland target goals at World Cup

VERA PAUW HAS hinted that she may start Abbie Larkin against Canada as Ireland go on the hunt for goals at their maiden World Cup.

18-year-old Larkin impressed off the bench in the opening 1-0 defeat to Australia, becoming Ireland’s youngest ever player at a major tournament. The Shamrock Rovers star looked lively, winning corners and creating a major chance with a pull back to Katie McCabe late on.

Ireland face Canada in Perth on Wednesday [KO 1pm Irish time / 8pm local time, live on RTÉ 2] after the Olympic champions drew 0-0 with Nigeria, leaving Group B wide open. The Girls In Green will be looking to avoid defeat to keep their progression hopes alive.

Pauw opted for an unchanged, typically-defesnive XI against the Matildas from their previous encounter with France but she admits Larkin and fellow substitute Lucy Quinn are viable options for Wednesday’s showdown. She explained her decision to introduce both players as Ireland “lacked the pressure of getting forward”, with Amber Barrett ultimately held in reserve as Larkin or Quinn would have had to move to left full-back late on without the arrival of Izzy Atkinson.

While chances were created down the home straight, Ireland have now not scored in five of their six games this year. Taking the 3-2 win over Zambia and scoreless draw with China PR out of the equation. they have conceded seven goals and scored zero against higher-ranked opposition (Australia, France and USA twice). Those stats are surely a concern.

“You do realise that we have to play five at the back,” Pauw said. “That is our biggest problem.

“Why? Because we have fantastic defenders but they are not the quickest. If you don’t have cover, then you will get five or six one-v-ones to the goalkeeper every half. And that is what we’re dealing with. We’re getting there. We’re getting better and better and better, and closer and closer and closer, but you need to play to your strength and not to your weaknesses. We eliminate our weakness.

But I do agree with you, we need to create chances, we need to get forward, we need to get in the half of the opponent.

“Have you seen the stats of the [Australia] game? We have had more crosses and more entries in the final third than Australia. But we want more chances on the goal, of course. We played the top level, eh?

“Canada did not have one shot on goal against Nigeria in the first half and they are the Olympic champion. It is so difficult at the top level. We do everything. We want to get there. We tried to get there. I think the Lucy and Abbie subs were brave. Abbie 18 years old, Lucy gives us the power but you never know what you will get out of her. They did so well.

“You’ve seen against USA that we were able to switch play. We couldn’t switch play now. And that has everything to do with the direct play of Australia. That’s their strength.”

Canada – ranked 16 places above Ireland at sixth – are less direct and play a slower build-up. This should allow Ireland to switch play and attack earlier. It’s also clear that Larkin could exploit the ageing Maple Leaf with her blistering pace.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Abbie Larkin after Ireland's World Cup debut last Thursday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Pauw’s demeanour and one specific comment — “Next question, please. We have an opponent also reading” — were telling when those points were put to her in a sit-down interview with Irish reporters.

“We need to see how she develops,” the manager added on bright prospect Larkin. “The key thing is that she stays healthy.

“From playing at National League level to home-based sessions to international level, we have built it up very, very carefully as you have seen. The home-based project has made her strong. That is the key outcome of it – apart from Aine O’Gorman being fully fit.

“Because of that programme, Abbie has been ready to step in at a level that was – for her actually – further on than some others. And that gave her the space to build and develop from 12 June to now. Because you probably see her, every time she is jumping up, so the key thing now is keeping free from injuries and that is a big task in itself.”

Marissa Sheva is among the players the Ringsend native could come in for on Wednesday. The US-born attacker’s athleticism is striking, but is her play on the ball a concern for Pauw?

“She has done really, really well, especially in the support of other players, to free up other players. So the role that she had, she did really well. We need to get Katie [McCabe] further forward, that is the issue. We need to get the service to Katie better.”

Meanwhile, Louise Quinn took a limited part in training on Monday though is expected to play. She sustained a knock to her left foot last time out. Jessie Fleming appears fit to start in a huge boost to Canada.