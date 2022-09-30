Membership : Access or Sign Up
Vera Pauw names squad for World Cup qualification play-off against Scotland or Austria

Manager names 28 players as Ireland attempt to make it to their first ever World Cup.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Sep 2022, 10:56 AM
1 hour ago 588 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5880669
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Vera Pauw has named a 28-player squad for Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualification play-off on Tuesday week against either Scotland or Austria.

Ireland will be away to either Scotland or Austria, who play each other on Thursday.

There are recalls to the squad for Niamh Farrelly, Roma McLaughlin, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa, while Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn return after missing the win over Slovakia that helped Ireland finish second in Group A.

Injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan.

Players will report into camp on Tuesday. The squad will depart Dublin on Sunday, 9 October with the destination either Glasgow or Vienna as Ireland bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad: 

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

The42 Team

