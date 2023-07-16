No regrets for Pauw over Colombia game as O'Sullivan footage emerges

VERA PAUW DOES not regret taking on Colombia in Ireland’s final World Cup warm-up in Brisbane.

Ireland abandoned Friday’s behind-closed-doors game at Meakin Park after 20 minutes due to “overly physical” play, with Denise O’Sullivan taken to hospital with a shin injury.

While her World Cup hopes remain alive, the Girls In Green are sweating on the influential midfielder’s fitness five days out from their major tournament debut against Australia.

Footage of the tackle on O’Sullivan — one Pauw described as “not within the laws of the game” — has since emerged in Colombian media. It remains to be seen whether a full match video will follow.

Pauw spoke at a media event from the team’s Brisbane base on Saturday, detailing the fraught friendly from an Ireland perspective. She explained that Irish players “feared for their bodies” — referencing another “huge challenge” and confirming two Colombian yellow cards before her side withdrew.

Asked if she ultimately regretted scheduling the game, the Ireland manager responded:

“No. We have seen seven of their games, analysed five and not seen a challenge like that in any of their games. We chose it for a different playing style because we have to get flexible in the execution of our task and you can only do that by playing against different styles and systems, to get stronger in your own qualities. That’s what we did with Zambia, then France, now a South American team.

“So no, I don’t regret. You could say, ‘Well now what might have happened if we wouldn’t do this?’ But we have chosen this and not China for example, because we played them already. The sequence of games we planned was from top level to different style, top level to different style and so on. Our preparation level has been superb.

“We don’t know why the players behaved the way they behaved. I’m very proud we have taken this very, very unconventional step and did what we did.”