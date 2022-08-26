Vera Pauw names squad as Ireland look to seal World Cup play-off place

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Vera Pauw has named a 28-player squad for Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualification double-header.

The Girls in Green take on Finland in a sold-out Tallaght Stadium on Thursday September, knowing that victory there would put them on the cusp of a World Cup play-off place ahead of their final group game in Slovakia on 6 September.

While Savannah McCarthy, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett and Kyra Carusa are ruled out through injury, Pauw is able to recall five players who missed out on the victory in Georgia.

Eve Badana, Harriet Scott, Megan Campbell, Ellen Molloy and Leanne Kiernan all return having missed that June trip, as does London City Lionesses defender Hayley Nolan, who is recalled for the first time since her debut against Belgium in April 2021.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)