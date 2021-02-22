BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

'I belong to this team': Pauw signs contract extension to guide Ireland into World Cup qualifiers

The Dutch coach lamented missing out on Euro 2022, but is heartened by a quickly improving side.

By Sean Farrell Monday 22 Feb 2021, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,713 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5361855
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND WOMEN’S NATIONAL Team boss Vera Pauw has agreed a contract extension with the FAI that means she will guide the team into qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Pauw has been a popular figure since her appointment to the role in 2019 and has overseen an improving Republic of Ireland setup, but that failed to go through a dominant Germany team in their bid to qualify for Euro 2022.

“We don’t know where the ceiling is,” Pauw said in a video released by the FAI this morning.

“It’s wonderful that we can keep going with this wonderful bunch of players, because we all feel that we’re not finished with each other.

“Every game we’re playing better and better. Obviously it wasn’t good enough to qualify,” she lamented.

“I belong to this team, still and I’m delighted we can go on with each other.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie