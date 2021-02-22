'I belong to this team': Pauw signs contract extension to guide Ireland into World Cup qualifiers

IRELAND WOMEN’S NATIONAL Team boss Vera Pauw has agreed a contract extension with the FAI that means she will guide the team into qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

Pauw has been a popular figure since her appointment to the role in 2019 and has overseen an improving Republic of Ireland setup, but that failed to go through a dominant Germany team in their bid to qualify for Euro 2022.

“We don’t know where the ceiling is,” Pauw said in a video released by the FAI this morning.

“It’s wonderful that we can keep going with this wonderful bunch of players, because we all feel that we’re not finished with each other.

“Every game we’re playing better and better. Obviously it wasn’t good enough to qualify,” she lamented.

“I belong to this team, still and I’m delighted we can go on with each other.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!