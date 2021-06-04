BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 4 June 2021
Ireland manager Pauw recalls Grant and McLaughlin in 23-player squad for Iceland double-header

Shelbourne’s Saoirse Noonan is also included in a full squad for the first time.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 4 Jun 2021, 11:44 AM
Shelbourne's Ciara Grant.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND MANAGER VERA Pauw has included Saoirse Noonan in a full Ireland squad for the first time, after naming a 23-player squad for the upcoming double-header of friendlies against Iceland.

Shelbourne forward Noonan – one of eight Women’s National League players in the squad – has previously been named in provisional squads.

Noonan is joined by Ciara Grant and Roma McLaughlin, who are recalled to the squad for the first time under Pauw.

Former Donegal GAA start Grant has previously won 15 caps for Ireland, and earns a recall on the back of her strong form with Shelbourne this season.

McLaughlin, who has five caps to her name, plays her club football with Central Connecticut State University, and was recently named in the Division 1 Women’s Soccer All-America Third Team for the second year running.

Goalkeeper Marie Hourihan misses out through injury, as do midfielders Ruesha Littlejohn and Ellen Molly, and forwards Leanne Kiernan, Kyra Carusa and Emily Whelan.

Harriet Scott and Julie-Ann Russell are both unavailable for the games.

Ireland play both fixtures against Iceland in Reykjavik, with the first game on Friday, 11 June, before a second clash on Tuesday, 15 June.

The games will serve as the final preparation period ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign later this year.

Ireland are in Group A for the qualification phase of the 2023 World Cup, and will play Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia as they look to secure a place at the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Unattached), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (Unattached), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)

International Friendly Games
June 11: Iceland v Republic of Ireland, Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, KO 18:00 (Irish Time), LIVE on RTÉ Player & News Channel
June 15: Iceland v Republic of Ireland, Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, KO 18:00 (Irish Time), LIVE on RTÉ Player & News Channel

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

