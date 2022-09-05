Ireland boss Pauw: 'For this group, the play-offs wouldn't be enough'

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s national team manager Vera Pauw and her side are “loading up emotions for another fight” as they chase the 2023 World Cup dream.

A win away to Slovakia in their final Group A qualifier tomorrow [KO 5pm Irish time, live on RTÉ 2] will shorten Ireland’s play-off route as they look to reach a first-ever major tournament.

The Girls In Green sealed their progression with a 1-0 win over Finland on an historic night in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, and with results elsewhere going in their favour, three points against the Slovaks would propel Ireland into the second round of the Uefa qualifying play-off series as one of the three best runners-up.

“I’m confident,” Pauw said at this evening’s pre-match press conference at NTC Senec.

“We’ve had a huge emotional explosion on Thursday, the biggest thing is to get back on the ground and load your emotions up to another fight. Because there is no game won without a fight. That is the biggest task, but we don’t do it with stress.

“We also have to realise that we’re missing a few players — Megan Connolly, Ruesha [Littlejohn], Niamh Fahey (all injury) and Jamie Finn who’s suspended. We need to find a few solutions for that.

“We’ve had those headaches earlier, that we had to change things or that we were not sure what formation we would play, even which team organisation we would play. Now having so much experience, a few things are so clear that taking these decisions have actually been easier than a few decisions that we have made earlier in our campaign.”

Wexford Youths teenage midfielder Aoibheann Clancy has been added to the squad, along with Izzy Atkinson (Aston Villa) and Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne).

Dutch coach Pauw, one to always discuss growth, noted that the team’s mentality against Finland shows how far the group has come under her tutelage.

“I don’t know how it was but for this group — even in the European campaign — the play-offs wouldn’t be enough, it was just a step in between. There is everything to play for tomorrow as we can get to the best three second-placed teams that would give us a huge advantage in our play-off position. Of course you can draw one of the top seeds also and there is only one game to prepare for and win.

“There is nothing in us that makes this game less important. It is fantastic that we have reached the play-offs but I hope it is coming out that we make a huge step in our play. I hope that comes out tomorrow.”

Sitting on her right-hand side, stalwart defender Louise Quinn echoed her manager’s sentiments. The Birmingham City captain assured that there would be no easing up despite the fact that a play-off spot has been secured.

“I don’t think so. For us, there’s plenty to play for. Also in the team, there’s plenty to play for in terms of making sure you’re in the next starting XI for a potential play-off, wherever that may be, for Vera to see us and the coaches to see us in the best of our light.

“We’re constantly competing, we constantly want to send messages to other teams about the strength and depth of our team. For us, we’re thrilled to get a play-off, but now we have another chance to make it even a better play-off spot, get that extra bonus for the hard work that we’ve done and to keep pushing through in this group like we always have.

“For us, there’s never complacency in the games, there’s always so much to play for as a team and personally.”

A general view of players at training today. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The sides drew 1-1 when they met in November, Peter Kopún’s side scoring just one of four goals Ireland has conceded in this campaign.

“We don’t underestimate Slovakia,” Pauw added.

“This is a very, very good footballing team. They had a good sense of positional play, they have the skills to execute that in a small space.

“There’s a lot of street footballers in it, very mobile and know exactly what they do on that pitch. It is a very dangerous squad, they drew against Finland, against us, only small losses against Sweden, so we are fully prepared for tomorrow.”

Both Pauw and Quinn also discussed the empty seat disappointment after last week’s Finland showdown fell short of a capacity crowd.

The FAI has said that it will review the situation – it was billed a sell-out but the record crowd of 6,952 fell well short of that — confirming that it was a result of ticket-holders not turning up on the day.

“My honest feeling is it comes back to the decency of the people who buy the tickets, and that they know there are thousands of girls crying at home,” Pauw noted.

“Literally crying at home because they couldn’t go to the stadium. You need to take responsibility when you buy a ticket. It is a real shame.”