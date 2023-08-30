Poll: Do you agree with the FAI's decision not to renew Vera Pauw's contract?

VERA PAUW’S TENURE as Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team manager came to an end last night, as the FAI Board decided against offering her a new contract.

Appointed in 2019, the Dutch coach led the Girls In Green to their first-ever major tournament in this summer’s World Cup.

“On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, we would like to thank Vera for her hard work and commitment over the past four years and wish her well for the future,” FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said in a statement.

“In particular, I wish to acknowledge the role she played in leading Ireland to the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 where our women’s team made history and inspired a nation.

“The future is bright for women and girls’ football and our focus now is building upon the work done by Vera and the historic achievements of our women’s team, which we see as a platform to support the next phase of the journey for the team, and more broadly the development of women and girls’ football in this country.”

FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football Eileen Gleeson now takes charge on an interim basis, overseeing next month’s historic Nations League opener against Northern Ireland in the Aviva Stadium and a trip to Budapest to face Hungary three days later.

But the big question, for now:

