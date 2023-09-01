Vera Pauw: 'We are absolutely fine with each other . . . I love Katie'

FORMER IRELAND COACH Vera Pauw has said she is “absolutely fine” with captain Katie McCabe in her first interview since the FAI decided not to renew her contract.

Pauw yesterday put out a statement where she claimed the Association’s review of the World Cup that led to her exit was “flawed” and with a “pre-determined outcome.”

Advertisement

Pauw told RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue that she has had a lengthy conversation with McCabe and there is no problem between the pair.

'I love Katie' - Vera Pauw says her relationship with captain Katie McCabe remains strong in a wide-ranging and exclusive interview with @Corktod #RTEsoccer | Read more: https://t.co/DuTlIgeFcL pic.twitter.com/vl7dvKYW2W — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 1, 2023

The captain and manager had an on-field exchange during Ireland’s final World Cup game against Nigeria, with McCabe subsequently tweeting a zipped mouth emoji after Pauw discussed the incident in the post-match press conference.

”We’ve spoken for over an hour with each other,” said Pauw.

“We are absolutely fine with each other. I’ve seen a lot on twitter regarding Katie. I hope that stops now. It’s a young woman that made a mistake. I’ve made mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes.

“She should not be held accountable. I love Katie. Without spark no fire. And without fire no performance. Katie gives us so much. No hard feelings to her at all.”

The full interview will be published by RTÉ later today.