Ireland manager Pauw reveals she was raped by 'prominent football official' in Holland

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Women’s National Team manager Vera Pauw has revealed that as a young player she was raped by ”a prominent football official” in Holland and suffered two other sexual assaults by two other men.

Pauw made the allegations in a statement on Twitter this evening, explaining that after an unsatisfactory response from the Dutch FA after making five reports of the incidents, she has reported them to Dutch police.

She expects stories of the ordeal to appear in the Dutch media and decided to go public.

“This has been the toughest thing in my life but, finally, I’m ready to move on and be proud of who I am,” she said when sharing the statement.

Pauw’s statement in full reads:

“For 35 years I have kept a secret from the world, from my family, from my team-mates,

my players, my colleagues and, I can now accept, from myself.

“Even those closest to me have not known of the rape I endured at the hands of a

prominent football official when I was a young player. Later two sexual assaults by two

other men were added to this record. All three men were employed within Dutch football

at the time of these incidents. Only those I can trust have known until now of the

systematic sexual abuse, abuse of power, bullying, intimidation, isolation and framing I

was exposed to as a player and as National Coach in Dutch football.

“For these past 35 years I have kept the abuse private. I have allowed the memory of it to

control my life, to fill me with daily pain and anguish, to dominate my inner feelings. To

many I am seen as a brash and loud football coach and manager, a tough woman who has

risen to the top in a man’s world. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“For the past number of years I have tried to have my case heard in a fair and just manner by the football authorities in the Netherlands but to no avail. Some people would rather keep my rape and sexual assaults quiet than offer me the support I need by opening this story to the world. I can no longer share the silence.

“After failing to get a satisfactory response to my request for action on an investigation

initiated by the Dutch FA following my fifth report to them, I recently reported my rape

and sexual assaults to the Dutch police. That already feet like the beginning of the end for

me but I know there will be more heartache to come. Stories may appear in the Dutch

media of my horrific ordeal and I know claims may be made against me in an effort to

tarnish my story. I take full responsibility for what I did and what I failed to do.

“Trust me, my story is very real and very true. I know going public is going to throw the

spotlight on my life in a manner I have never experienced before but I also hope that

other young footballers and coaches who were exposed to anything like the rape and

abuse I suffered will now feel brave enough to come forward and share their stories,

This will not be an easy time for me and for my family and for now I ask you all to respect

what is left of my privacy.

“Finally, I would like to thank my Irish backroom staff and my players, the FAIl’s

management and Board, all my FAI colleagues and the Ireland fans for the support they

have shown me as manager of the ireland team. I have always felt safe and continue to

feel safe and supported in Ireland and I cannot tell you how good that feels. I hope that

support will continue in ireland for me now that I have shared my story and my pain.

This is who 1 am, I don’t have to hide any more. I hope I can continue my life in freedom.”

The FAI has offered its full support to Pauw in light of the revelations.

“The Football Association of Ireland has given its full support to Republic of Ireland Women’s Senior Team Manager Vera Pauw at this difficult time in her life as she makes very brave revelations about her past,” a statement from the Association said.

“Vera has engaged on this matter with the Association’s senior leaders for some time now and the FAI has offered her all the backing she may need on a personal and professional level.

“The FAI is absolutely aware of the impact these revelations will have on Vera’s well-being and have assured her of the ongoing full support of the FAI Board and all her colleagues at the Association.

“The FAI will be making no further comment on this matter and asks the media to respect Vera’s privacy at this very difficult time.”