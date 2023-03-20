Is there room for a home-based bolter in Vera Pauw's World Cup squad?

‘THE IRISH COACH is here,’ the woman overseeing the carpark on Grace Park Road excitedly told fans as they made their way towards Tolka Park.

It was Grand Slam Saturday in Dublin, but Irish football’s newest grudge match was taking place across the city first.

Vera Pauw was one of the hundreds who ascended on Drumcondra to see Shelbourne host Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, her assistant Tom Elmes also in attendance for the top-of-the-table clash.

Rovers, returning to the league after an eight-year hiatus, made it a colourful off-season as they hoovered up an array of top players from rival clubs, including including Ireland internationals Áine O’Gorman, Stephanie Roche, Abbie Larkin and Savannah McCarthy.

Five headed for Tallaght from Tolka — Larkin, Amanda Budden, Jess Gargan, Shauna Fox and Lia O’Leary all departing the 2022 double champions — and none received a particularly warm welcome back as they all started against their former club.

Overall, though, fireworks were kept to a minimum as an entertaining game finished 1-1 in front of the TG4 cameras.

O’Gorman and the ever-impressive Jessie Stapleton scored the goals, the latter ironically playing her underage football at Rovers.

Another of the Hoops’ home-grown talents, Jaime Thompson, was the name on everyone’s lips leaving. The Ireland U19 international caught the eye last week when she sprung from the bench with a stunning 20-minute hat-trick against Treaty United, and was rewarded with a starting berth against Shels.

Again, almost everything Thompson touched turned to gold, though the Dubliner had to settle for an assist and the TG4 Player of the Match award rather than goals this time around.

Her all-round play was excellent and she looked right at home on her full competitive debut. From technical ability and trickery to her general presence and willingness to have a pop at goal, Thompson is a bright prospect.

You’d expect Pauw to take a closer look as the World Cup moves into full view.

Our own Jaime Thompson is the TG4 Player of the Match💚 pic.twitter.com/pb2DMFet6U — Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) March 18, 2023

“I’d love to see Vera Pauw take a bolter from the league to the World Cup,” Marie Crowe tweeted after the game. “Will she?”

That’s the big question.

Most major tournament squads have a surprise package, and it would be great to see one come from the Women’s Premier Division.

Pauw included just two home-based players in her most recent squad — O’Gorman and Larkin — but with the league back in full flow, others could stake a claim ahead of next month’s double-header against USA.

The Ireland manager called up English, American and Australian-born players Aoife Mannion, Marissa Sheva and Deborah Anne De La Harpe last time out, with two more new players — one reportedly Everton defender Megan Finnigan — still being monitored.

Calls are heightening for Pauw to look closer to home. The league is full of exciting talent and promising youth, and the Dutch coach observed more of it in the flesh on Saturday when she took in the second half of DLR Waves and Cork City.

She may have missed Joy Ralph’s sublime early effort, but there was plenty more to take note of at the UCD Bowl. And around the grounds. Sarah Rowe scored her first goal for Bohemians against Galway United, Maddison Gibson bagged a hat-trick for Athlone and Peamount United had four different goal-scorers as they moved top.

Time is ticking and World Cup squad competition is ramping up and up.

And attack is one area which could be bolstered.

Overseas leagues, including England’s Women’s Super League [WSL] which is home to 13 Irish internationals, are moving into their respective business ends with all eyes on Australia and New Zealand thereafter.

Pauw has referenced a pool of 40 players, but that must be whittled down to a squad of 23 and some travelling reserves by early July.

Realistically, there’s 20 outfield slots up for grabs.

Is there room for one home-based bolter? And who will that be?

Only time will tell.