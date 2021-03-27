Verstappen claims pole for season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

RED BULL’S MAX Verstappen claimed the season-opening pole for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

Verstappen took his fourth career pole from Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.

“It all worked out perfectly,” said the Dutchman, rated the main obstacle to Hamilton’s quest for an eighth title.

More to follow…

