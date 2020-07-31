Napoli smash club-transfer record for €50m Nigerian striker Osimhen

Osimhen scored 18 goals in all competitions before Ligue 1 ended prematurely.

NIGERIA FORWARD VICTOR Osimhen has signed for Serie A side Napoli from French outfit Lille, the two clubs announced today.

Neither club officially gave details of the transfer, but Italian media report that Napoli have shelled out €50 million before add-ons worth a potential €10m.

That figure would be a club record transfer fee paid by Napoli. The previous record was the €42m paid to PSV Eindhoven for Hirving Lozano in August 2019.

Osimhen, 21, scored 18 times last season and was one of the revelations of France’s curtailed campaign.

He's capped nine times for Nigeria. Source: Lefevre Sylvain/ABACA

Napoli go into their final match of the season against Lazio knowing they will finish seventh in Serie A.

They have qualified for the group stage of the Europa League by virtue of winning the Italian Cup.

