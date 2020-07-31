This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 July, 2020
Napoli smash club-transfer record for €50m Nigerian striker Osimhen

The 21-year-old arrives in Serie A from Lille.

By AFP Friday 31 Jul 2020, 4:38 PM
https://the42.ie/5165238
Osimhen scored 18 goals in all competitions before Ligue 1 ended prematurely.
Image: Twitter/SSC Napoli
Image: Twitter/SSC Napoli

NIGERIA FORWARD VICTOR Osimhen has signed for Serie A side Napoli from French outfit Lille, the two clubs announced today.

Neither club officially gave details of the transfer, but Italian media report that Napoli have shelled out €50 million before add-ons worth a potential €10m.

That figure would be a club record transfer fee paid by Napoli. The previous record was the €42m paid to PSV Eindhoven for Hirving Lozano in August 2019. 

Osimhen, 21, scored 18 times last season and was one of the revelations of France’s curtailed campaign.

football-lille-vs-olympique-marseille He's capped nine times for Nigeria. Source: Lefevre Sylvain/ABACA

Napoli go into their final match of the season against Lazio knowing they will finish seventh in Serie A.

They have qualified for the group stage of the Europa League by virtue of winning the Italian Cup.

© – AFP, 2020

