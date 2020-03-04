This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham

Montreal Impact have confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old midfielder.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 9:22 AM
Victor Wanyama at Tottenham.
Image: Stephen Pond
Victor Wanyama at Tottenham.
Victor Wanyama at Tottenham.
Image: Stephen Pond

TOTTENHAM MIDFIELDER Victor Wanyama has signed a three-year deal with MLS side Montreal Impact, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Wanyama, 28, made just four appearances in all competitions for Spurs in 2019-20 and will join Thierry Henry’s Montreal on a free transfer, pending an international transfer certificate and successful medical.

The Kenya midfielder arrived at Tottenham from Southampton in 2016 and is set to play outside of Europe for the first time in his professional career.

“I’m really happy to join an exciting club like the Montreal Impact,” Wanyama said in a statement.

“MLS continues to grow every season and I’m looking forward to bringing further awareness to this team, city and league across Africa.

“When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice.

“He has always been a player that I’ve admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure that the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete.

“I think the Saputo family and the management team in Montreal have a great plan in place and I am hoping I can make a great contribution to the success of this project.”

Montreal won their opening game of the MLS season and visit Dallas on Saturday.

