Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Advertisement

Victory in LA leaves Phoenix Suns on brink of first NBA finals in 28 years

The Suns can finish the job with another win over the Clippers back in Phoenix on Monday.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 9:33 AM
48 minutes ago 508 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5478835
Cameron Payne on the attack for the Suns.
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images
Cameron Payne on the attack for the Suns.
Cameron Payne on the attack for the Suns.
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images

THE PHOENIX SUNS moved a major step closer to their first NBA finals in 28 years with a narrow win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference final series with an 84-80 victory in LA, and will be hoping to complete their progression on Monday in Phoenix.

Devin Booker led the way with 25 points before fouling out in the last minute, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and a stunning 22 rebounds, while former Clipper Chris Paul had 18 points.

In a scrappy match, the Clippers shot at just 32% for the game, while Phoenix were only marginally better at 36%.

The Suns led by nine points after the first quarter and by 50-36 at half-time, and were able to shut down their rivals again after LA took the third quarter 30-19, holding them 15-14 in the last.

LA’s shooting was poor in all but for the third quarter, when they got within three points of the Suns. The home side drew within a point four times in the fourth quarter, but a series of crucial free throws from Paul helped guide the Phoenix home.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Paul George topped the scoring for the Clippers with 23 points alongside 16 rebounds, Reggie Jackson had 20 points, while Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Eastern Conference finals are locked 1-1 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks, with game three in Atlanta on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie