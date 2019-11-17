This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 17 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vikings overturn 20-point half-time deficit while Lamar Jackson rinses the Texans

‘Captain Kirk’ became ‘Comeback Kirk’ as Minnesota staged a remarkable come-from-behind victory.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 10:55 PM
18 minutes ago 253 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4895225
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Andrew Sendejo (34) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Denver Broncos.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Andrew Sendejo (34) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Denver Broncos.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Andrew Sendejo (34) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Denver Broncos.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE MINNESOTA VIKINGS improved their record to 8-3 despite trailing the Denver Broncos 20-0 at half-time of their Week 11 fixture at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins thre three touchdowns for 319 yards, completing 29 of 35 attempts for no interceptions, as the hosts eventually staged a remarkable fightback in the latter two quarters of a remarkable encounter.

The Vikings punted on their first four possessions, lost two straight fumbles and punted once more for good measure in an abysmal first half. Cousins, while he completed 11 of his first 12 passes, was responsible for one of those fumbles, but he was also the driver-in-chief of Minnesota’s come-from-behind victory as they scored touchdowns on four straight possessions in the second half.

Denver fell to 3-7, with six of those losses coming by eight points or fewer. The Broncos have led in the fourth quarter four times in those losses.

Lamar Jackson overshadowed fellow quarterback Deshaun Watson as the Baltimore Ravens crushed the Houston Texans.

Jackson had four touchdown passes as the in-form Ravens recorded a sixth straight victory – their longest winning streak since 2000 – with a resounding 41-7 result at home in what was the headline act in the early schedule on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys had to work far harder to see off a Detroit Lions team once again without Matthew Stafford, while Kyle Allen endured a rough outing as the Carolina Panthers surprisingly fell to the Atlanta Falcons, a result that puts the New Orleans Saints – 34-17 winners over the Tamp Bay Buccaneers – in the driving seat in the NFC South.

The Buffalo Bills moved to 7-3 with a 37-20 result against the Miami Dolphins and there was an excellent outing for Sam Darnold, his four touchdown passes helping the New York Jets to a 34-17 victory over a Washington Redskins franchise who now own a sorry 1-9 record.

NFL Sunday early kick-off results

  • Redskins 17-34 Jets
  • Colts 33-13 Jaguars
  • Dolphins 20-37 Bills
  • Lions 27-35 Cowboys
  • Ravens 41-7 Texans
  • Panthers 3-29 Falcons
  • Buccaneers 17-34 Saints
  • Vikings 27-23 Broncos

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie