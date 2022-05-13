Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 13 May 2022
Advertisement

The Meath-Dublin rivalry, life-changing All-Ireland and being in the limelight

Life has ’100 percent changed’ for Vikki Wall and Meath over the past few months.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 May 2022, 3:18 PM
26 minutes ago 346 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5763094
Pictured is Meath’s Vikki Wall, who today has been named the Gaelic Writers’ Association Ladies Football Personality of the Year.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Pictured is Meath’s Vikki Wall, who today has been named the Gaelic Writers’ Association Ladies Football Personality of the Year.
Pictured is Meath’s Vikki Wall, who today has been named the Gaelic Writers’ Association Ladies Football Personality of the Year.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

VIKKI WALL IS undoubtedly one of the biggest names and most recognisable faces in ladies football.

The 2021 Player of the Year has been central through the unprecedented heights Meath have hit of late; one of the stars of the show in their historic All-Ireland success last September, and again on their run to a maiden Division 1 league crown last month.

The story of their magical rise is well documented by now, but they’re hell-bent on making it a book rather than a single chapter.

Wall and Co. got their 2022 championship bid off to an excellent start last weekend, edging out rivals Dublin by the minimum in Parnell Park.

It was the second time the sides met since last year’s All-Ireland final, when Meath spectacularly ended the Drive for Five, with the Royals also enjoying the upperhand in their league round-robin meeting at Páirc Tailteann.

The focus now turns to their next Leinster championship clash against Westmeath in Navan tomorrow [throw-in 3pm], where a win should see them reach the provincial final.

And set up another showdown against the Dubs.

Nothing is nailed on just yet, as Wall is quick to point out, but the Dunboyne star is certain there’s plenty more to come down the line in the ever-growing rivalry between the neighbouring counties.

“I don’t think it will be the last time we have played Dublin,” she says, reflecting on last weekend’s 1-8 to 0-10 victory. “I think we will definitely be meeting them again.

“Once, if not more than that. Every time we play them there is only a kick of a ball between us, so for both of us and I think spectators as well, they are the type of games you want to be involved in.

“You want to be constantly learning and pushing yourselves so yeah, it’s great.

“We are learning every game we play. We hadn’t played them competitively since 2016, up until the All-Ireland final last year. Now we’ve played them three times in the space of a few months, it’s great for both teams really.”

“I think that narrative has always been there in football, whether it’s men or women,” she continues. “I think now we kind of have that going in the ladies’ side of things and it absolutely does help to push that narrative and that kind of competition, the rivalry that people know regardless of the gender of the sport.”

A big crowd turned out to Donnycarney to see the heavyweights do battle, and Wall is keen to see more of that. She hopes attendances can be spread out more consistently through the year, rather than just on the big days.

vikki-wall Wall facing Dublin in last year's All-Ireland final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A tightly-marked woman, she’s well used to those by now.

Life “has 100 percent changed” over the past year for herself and her team-mates.

“It has kind of been a bit of a roller coaster since the All-Ireland final,” Wall, who’s expected to make the move to AFLW soon, notes. “I think people were kind of taken by the story and obviously have responded to it. It’s gotten a lot of media attention at this stage.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I think even for Meath ladies and the progress of our underage and just even the levels of participation within Meath have kind of skyrocketed almost and just even seeing the crowds we are getting at league games this year…

“They are kind of the bits that stand out more so than the trophies or anything like that.

“Even the girls in our own club in Dunboyne, the kind of backing that we have as a team now has probably been the most rewarding part.”

Being in the limelight is “definitely a bit bizarre,” she adds.

“I wouldn’t say I’m used to it now at all. It still kind of comes as a bit of a shock. Again, I think it comes back to the hype of those games (last year). Even after the game there on Saturday at Parnell Park people were queueing up to get pictures of everyone on the team.

“People are kind of idolising the entire team. It’s great, especially for young girls to have those kind of role models and it’s so close to home for a lot of them in Meath as well.”

Meath’s Vikki Wall was today named the Gaelic Writers’ Association Ladies Football Personality of the Year. The Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards, which take place tonight in Dublin, are this year supported by Wilson Hartnell, who are celebrating their 50th year in business.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie