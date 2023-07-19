Double All-Ireland winner Wall set for possible Ireland 7s switch ahead of Olympics

TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Vikki Wall is reportedly set for a major switch in codes as she has been linked with a move to the Ireland rugby Sevens team.

The news comes following Meath’s elimination from the All-Ireland championship over the weekend, after the back-to-back holders were dethroned by Kerry in the quarter-final.

Advertisement

The 42 understands talks are ongoing between Wall and IRFU over a potential switch.

Ireland booked their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics following a 10-5 win over Fiji at the Toulouse Sevens in May.

Wall also plays with AFLW side North Melbourne, but the Irish Examiner is reporting today that there are doubts over her return to the club for the upcoming season which commences in September following communication with a spokesperson at the club.

The Irish Independent is also reporting that a deal between Wall and the IRFU is close and that the Union will aim to fast-track her development ahead of the SVNS series which launches in December.

Wall signed for the Kangaroos last year along with Cork Ladies star Erika O’Shea who is back training with the club for the new season. The 2021 Footballer of the Year went on to enjoy an impressive debut campaign with North Melbourne, kicking six goals.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!