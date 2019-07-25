Aston Villa sign 'outstanding' Brazilian midfielder from Manchester City

Douglas Luiz of Manchester City tangling with Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery during a July 2018 friendly.

ASTON VILL HAVE signed Douglas Luiz from Manchester City for a reported fee of £15million (€16.8m).

The 21-year-old midfielder’s move is subject to the provision of a work permit, something that prevented him from making a single competitive appearance for Premier League champions City.

Newly promoted Villa, however, are said to be confident authorities will approve their application.

A Brazil youth international, Luiz spent the past two seasons on loan at Spanish side Girona, featuring 38 times in La Liga.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: “Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play.”

The former Vasco da Gama player becomes Villa’s 10th signing of the close season.

