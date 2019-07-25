This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aston Villa sign 'outstanding' Brazilian midfielder from Manchester City

Villa’s close-season recruitment drive has hit double figures with the capture of 21-year-old Douglas Luiz.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,742 Views 4 Comments
Douglas Luiz of Manchester City tangling with Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery during a July 2018 friendly.
Image: Mario Houben
Douglas Luiz of Manchester City tangling with Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery during a July 2018 friendly.
Douglas Luiz of Manchester City tangling with Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery during a July 2018 friendly.
Image: Mario Houben

ASTON VILL HAVE signed Douglas Luiz from Manchester City for a reported fee of £15million (€16.8m).

The 21-year-old midfielder’s move is subject to the provision of a work permit, something that prevented him from making a single competitive appearance for Premier League champions City.

Newly promoted Villa, however, are said to be confident authorities will approve their application.

A Brazil youth international, Luiz spent the past two seasons on loan at Spanish side Girona, featuring 38 times in La Liga.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: “Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play.”

The former Vasco da Gama player becomes Villa’s 10th signing of the close season.

