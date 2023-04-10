Villarreal's Baena reports attack to police, after alleged 'punch' by Real Madrid star

VILLARREAL’S ALEX Baena will file a police complaint after being “attacked” following his team’s win over Real Madrid, the club confirmed Sunday, with various Spanish media outlets reporting Los Blancos midfielder Fede Valverde punched him.

Baena was allegedly struck in the face by Uruguay international Valverde after the champions’ 3-2 defeat in La Liga, with the Madrid player waiting for him by the Villarreal team bus.

“Alex Baena suffered an attack while he was going to the team bus after the game against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu,” wrote Villarreal in a statement, without mentioning Valverde.

“In light of this situation, the player has decided to file the corresponding complaint against the attacker to the national police.

“Once more, Villarreal shows its rejection of any act of violence and believes firmly in the player’s version of events, and will support him through this process.”

Real Madrid and Villarreal did not respond to requests for comment from AFP.

“I’m very sad for the attack that I suffered after the game and surprised about what they are saying about me, it’s totally false that I said that,” wrote Baena on Twitter earlier Sunday after claims he angered Valverde by taunting him about his unborn child.

Villarreal beat Real Madrid in a thrilling clash at the Santiago Bernabeu and after the game, Spanish reports state that Valverde waited to confront Baena.

“Fede Valverde, thuggish and cowardly,” Villarreal team delegate Xisco Nadal wrote on Twitter on Sunday, before later deleting his post.

Referee Javier Alberola Rojas did not include any reference to the incident in his report from the game.

Spanish newspaper Marca report that sources close to Valverde say Baena upset the Madrid player during the teams’ Copa del Rey clash in January by speaking about his unborn child.

Valverde’s partner Mina Bonino revealed in February the couple thought they had lost their baby, but the pregnancy was later found to be healthy.

Marca say Baena again referred to Valverde’s child during the match on Saturday, provoking the confrontation.

– © AFP 2023